Mancill obit

Mrs. Phyllis Jean Mancill, age 67, of Crestview, Florida passed away October 22, 2020 at her home.

She was born December 22, 1952 in Bonifay, Florida. Mrs. Mancill was preceded in death by her father, Leslie J. Forehand, her mother, Vera Mae Cooper Jordan, one brother, Wilford Forehand and one grandson, Ethan Mancill.

Mrs. Mancill is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jimmy Mancill of Crestview, FL; two daughters, Jennifer Bray and husband Kenny and Susan Owen and husband Cliff both of Crestview, FL; three brothers, Wayne Forehand and wife Patricia of Caryville, FL, Robert Forehand and wife Judith of Caryville, FL and Wilmer Forehand and wife Liller of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Jerlene Carnley and husband James of Bonifay, FL; four grandchildren, Colton Kilpatrick, Brittany Young, Jessica Bray and Hannah Bray; three great-grandchildren, Brayden Owen, Nathan Cook, and Tripp Zick; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, October 26, 2020 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Michael Goodson officiating. Interment will follow in the Harris Chapel Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Sunday from 5 to 7 PM at Peel Funeral Home.

The family request that mask be worn at both visitation and service.