Man faces multiple felony drug charges; trafficking

A Panama City man is facing drug trafficking charges after being stopped by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office last week.

Just after 10:30 p.m., on April 22nd, WCSO deputies stopped a white Chevrolet truck traveling on State Road 79 in Vernon. The driver, 29-year-old Micah John Miller, was driving with a suspended driver’s license.

During the traffic stop, deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and located more than 70 prescription pills, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and more than a pound of marijuana.

Miller was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail on two counts of drug trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.