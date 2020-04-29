Man charged in Jackson County with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude and reckless driving

A deputy from the Uniform Patrol Division of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business alarm call at the Handi Mart at Hwy 69 and I-10 on April 27 at approximately 2:14 a.m. While checking the building he observed a motorcycle behind the building and to the right, parked and running on Chips Dr.

Considering the late hour and the alarm that had just gone off, he attempted to approach the motorcycle to obtain a tag number for investigative purposes. As he did so, the driver sped away.

A pursuit ensued at speeds of over 80 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone on the dirt road. The driver of the motorcycle was unable to navigate a turn and drove into a field and striking a small ditch. The motorcycle flipped end over end, ejecting the driver. He then fled on foot into a wooded area. Through the items he dropped in the crash, officers were able to confirm his identity as Arlie G. Campbell.

The K-9 Tracking Team from Jackson Correctional Institution responded to the scene and tracked Campbell for 6 miles where he was taken into custody as he hid in a residence on Sand Basin Rd. He was charged by the Sheriff’s Office with Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude and Reckless Driving.

The Florida Highway Patrol worked the crash and will be charging him with felony driving while license suspended, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, failure to register a motor vehicle, and tag attached not assigned.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Florida Highway Patrol and the JCI K-9 Tracking Team for their invaluable assistance in apprehending this suspect.