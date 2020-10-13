Man arrested on warrant facing contraband charges

A Washington County man arrested for an active felony arrest warrant leads deputy to illegal narcotics and paraphernalia with the intent to sell.

Late Monday afternoon a Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed, 25-year-old Chipley resident, Joshua Kyle Corbin standing in the roadway, in front of his residence. With knowledge of Corbin having an active felony arrest warrant the deputy returned to the residence to arrest him. Corbin retreated to a White Chevrolet Impala on the property and left the residence. Within close proximity, Corbin made an abrupt stop on the side of the road and the deputy then made contact.

During the arrest, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and illegal narcotics, along with items used to manufacture and sell were located. Corbin admitted he was in possession of these illegal items.

Corbin was then transported and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell or distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.