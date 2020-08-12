Man arrested on possession charges after a traffic stop

A Panama City Beach man was arrested on August 7 after a traffic stop was conducted at Clayton Road and State Road 77.

Just after 10 a.m. the driver of the vehicle, Rebecca Bowden, was stopped for speeding. After a round of questioning, Bowden and a 48 year old male passenger, Christopher Sorrells, revealed that marijuana had been smoked recently.

Bowden then gave the deputy consent to search the vehicle, and no illegal items were found. A pat down search of Sorrells revealed a blue container, a rolled up face mask and metal pipe. Sorrells stated it was “meth and weed.” After further investigation, it was in fact three separate bags of methamphetamine.

Sorrells was taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.