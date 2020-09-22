Man arrested in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported fight in progress at the Westside Plaza on Highway 71 South on September 22 at approximately 12:23 p.m. The caller reported that a male was on top of a female, beating her.

Upon arrival, deputies located the male subject, later identified as James Walter McClain, and he was detained as he attempted to cross Highway 71.

After making contact with the female, deputies learned that she and McClain had been involved in a relationship for approximately two years. The two were panhandling for money near Wal-Mart when McClain realized that someone had given the female a $20 bill. He tackled her to the ground and began yelling in her ear to give him the money.

The female had scratches and bruises on her body which were consistent with the reported assault. Several witnesses also came forward and corroborated the victim’s account of the attack.

McClain was also found to have an active warrant out of Decatur County, Georgia, for violation of probation. He was booked into the Jackson County Correctional Facility and charged as a fugitive from justice and additionally charged with battery domestic violence.

James Walter McClain, Male, 24 Years of Age, Marianna, Florida