Man arrested after fleeing from Calhoun County deputies

On May 4, 2020, at approximately 7:50 am, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a subject that had been fleeing from Calhoun County deputies.

A Calhoun County deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. The vehicle driver accelerated and attempted to flee from the deputy. The information provided was that the driver began operating the Black SUV in a dangerous and wreckless manner, driving through closed gates in restricted access places and may have swerved at one of the deputies. The driver was able to flee from the deputy and entered into Jackson County at the St. Rose area south of Grand Ridge. The driver was identified as Charles Capps, 25, of Blountstown.

The vehicle was located in Jackson County off St Rose Road stuck in a ditch down a power line easement. The driver had fled on foot. JCI and ACI K9 Tracking Teams were notified. After a long track, Capps was apprehended and taken into custody. Capps was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility and awaiting extradition to Calhoun County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the JCI and ACI Tracking Teams for assisting in the apprehension of this subject.

Arrested: Charles Capps, 25, Blountstown, FL

Charges: Hold for Calhoun County