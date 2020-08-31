Man and woman arrested after K9 alerts to narcotics

A 35-year-old Panama City woman and a 29-year-old Jay, FL, man were arrested on drug charges after a narcotics detection K9 was deployed during a traffic stop.

Friday night, a WCSO deputy stopped a white Lexus traveling south on State Rd. 77 for a traffic infraction.

The driver, Hilary Nicole Suggs, exchanged conversation with the deputy and K9 Axil was deployed. After a free air sniff K9 Axil alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies then searched the vehicle and found a plastic bag containing approximately 200 needles, homemade smoking apparatus and a scale with a substantial amount of methamphetamine residue.

Further investigation revealed, Michael Daniel Broxson, passenger in the vehicle, also tried to conceal a syringe and synthetic cannabinoids in a cup located in the center console.

Suggs was arrested on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked. Broxson, was also charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and controlled substance without prescription. Both were transported to the Washington County Jail.