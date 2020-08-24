Majors obit

Mr. William Roy Majors, age 89, of Bonifay, FL, passed away August 23, 2020 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay.

He was born April 5, 1931 in Holmes County, FL, to the late James Albin Majors and Annis Nora Jones Majors.

In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by two brothers, Obie Majors and Bud Majors, one sister, Flora Majors and a son-in-law, Wayne Wilcox.

Roy is survived by his wife of 68 years, Gertrude Sellers Majors of Bonifay, one son, Doyle Majors and wife Mary of Bonifay, one daughter, Debbie Wilcox Morris and husband Buddy of Bonifay, seven grandchildren, Tracy Majors Hinson and husband Perry, Mandi Majors Wilson and husband Dom, Bambi Wilcox Mayfield and husband Josh, Kaycee Wilcox Patel and husband Ravin, Johnny Morris and wife Tia, Stephanie Morris and Daniel Morris and wife Melinda, nine great-grandchildren, Tucker Hinson, Carter Wilson, Parker Mayfield, Chipper Mayfield, Ander Roy Mayfield, Mary Elle Morris, Clark Morris, Amelia Morris and Daniel Morris, II, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, at Union Pentecostal Church with Rev. Nathan Harris officiating. Interment will follow in the Sellers Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Union Pentecostal Church.