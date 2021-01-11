Mahan obit

Mr. Steven James Mahan, age 64, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 10, 2021 at his home.

He was born January 4, 1957 in Hollywood, Florida to the late William Jothan Mahan and Betty Ann Parrish Mahan.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Mahan was preceded in death by one brother, William Dave Mahan.

Mr. Mahan is survived by his wife of 45 years, Dorothy Mahan of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Dusty Nicole Mahan Stewart and husband Jason of Bonifay, FL; two grandchildren, Madilyn Nicole Stewart and Jason Chandler Stewart both of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Julius Wade Mahan and wife Venus of Mebane, NC; one sister, Lori Ann Spradlin of Bonifay, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Ingathering Worship Center in Marianna, Florida. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.