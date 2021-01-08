Mackus obit

Richard Mackus, age 65 of Sunny Hills, Florida passed from this life on January 6, 2021 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Richard was born on September 8, 1955 in Brooklyn, New York to Peter Mackus and Dorothy Novak Mackus. Richard has lived in the panhandle for 10 years, coming from New York. He retired from the US Department of Agriculture as a meat inspector. Richard was of the catholic faith and attended St. Theresa Church in Sunny Hills, Florida. In his spare time, before becoming too ill to do so, he enjoyed fishing, and yard work.

He was preceded in death by his father: Peter Mackus; wife: Gail Mackus.

He is survived by his mother Dorothy Mackus of Sunny Hills, Florida; brothers: Edward Mackus of Sunny Hills, Florida, Peter Mackus of Maryland; nephew: Edward Mackus of Sunny Hills, Florida.

Funeral services will be held 10AM on Monday, January 11, 2021 at St. Theresa Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Moody and Msgr. Francis Szczykutowicz officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.