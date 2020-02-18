Macklin obit

Ms. Nancy Helen Macklin, 88, of Malone, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Nancy was born July 17, 1931 to the late Leslie and Evelyn Baxter. She was a lifelong resident of Malone, FL and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Malone. Nancy served as a homemaker where she enjoyed taking care of her grand babies and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Paul Macklin, Sr; and sister, Laura Bennett.

Nancy is survived by her sons, Rick Macklin and wife, Klara of Malone, Paul Macklin, III of Silver Springs, Maryland; daughter, Kay Hall and husband, Billy of Panama City; sister, Virginia Donaldson of Savannah, GA; grandchildren, Kenneth Macklin, Nichols Macklin, Benjamin Macklin, and Billy Hall, Jr. all of Panama City, Bobby Hall of Missouri; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 10 am Friday, February 21, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Lovedale Baptist Church with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.