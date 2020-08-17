Lundberg obit

Mrs. Martha Carolyn Lundberg, age 77, of Bonifay, FL, passed away August 16, 2020 at her home.

She was born December 12, 1942 in Webster, Florida.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Dobson, her mother, Lila Mae Green Dobson and a brother, Lynn Dobson.

Mrs. Lundberg is survived by her husband, Dennis Lundberg of Bonifay, FL; one son, Thomas Lee Lundberg of Panama City, FL; one daughter, Lisa Broom and husband Wade of Marianna, FL; one sister, Janice Merritt and husband Rev. Ronald of Wellborn, FL; two grandchildren, Eric Apgar and Brianna Carter; four great-grandchildren, Seth Thomas, Westin Thomas, Matthew Broom and Scarlett Apgar; several nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with a celebration of life at a later date. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.