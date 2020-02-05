Luechauer obit

Pauline Luechauer went home to be with the Lord on January 29, 2020 at the age of 81.

Born Ruby Pauline Pennington on March 3, 1938, she was the second of five children born to Grady and Ruby Pennington in Ponce de Leon, Florida. She married her husband, Daniel Luechauer, in November of 1958. They had recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.

Pauline graduated from Ponce de Leon High School in 1955 where she played the clarinet and oboe in the school band. As a teen she began her journey as a church musician playing the piano for Northside Baptist Church and continued as a church pianist and organist over the next 60 plus years.

She graduated from Florida State University in 1959 where she met and married the love of her life, Daniel Luechauer. After graduation, Pauline moved to Hollywood, FL where she accepted her first teaching position at McNicol Junior High School. She went on to teach at Hollywood Central Elementary, Watkins Elementary, Orange Brook Elementary and finished her career as the Media Specialist at Bethune Elementary. She retired from teaching after a 42-year career in the Broward County School System. She held a Bachelor’s Degree from Florida State University, a Master’s Degree from Florida Atlantic University, and earned her Educational Specialist’s Degree from Nova Southeastern University.

Pauline used her love for music to serve and honor God. She did this through her service as a church pianist and organist. She also assisted many school band programs, including her son’s by serving as an accompanist for hundreds of students participating in band solo and ensemble performances. Her greatest joy was accompanying her own children and grandchildren who are all musicians themselves.

Pauline loved butterflies and hummingbirds but was never happier than when she was with her family. Her grandchildren remember her as always being present at their music performances, games, and events. She was adamant about supporting her children and grandchildren through her presence at their activities. For each of her grandchildren she was a caretaker, teacher, nurturer, and counselor. She taught each of them the love of Jesus, how to serve God, and the responsibilities and joys of a caring family.

In her retirement, Pauline enjoyed traveling with her husband Dan, many times taking along a grandchild or two. She hiked trails in the daytime and did needlepoint at night. She continued her music in retirement, but she also discovered a new passion in studying and researching her family’s ancestry. She spent a great deal of time learning and sharing facts about the history of her family. She also adored her new companion, a toy poodle that she named Luke.

Pauline was a friend to all and was a joy to all who knew her. She is survived by her husband Daniel, her son Randall and his wife Elly, her son Joseph and his wife Nilka, her grandchildren Jennifer, Megan, Joey and Johnny, her elder sister Lavelle, younger sister Grady Sue, brother Charles and baby sister Glendine.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, February 10, 2020, at Northside Baptist Church in Ponce de Leon, Florida. Interment will follow in the Ponce de Leon Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing.