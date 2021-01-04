Losee obit

Mr. Duane James Losee, age 56, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 29, 2020 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay.

He was born April 28, 1964 in Mattoon, Illinois.

Mr. Losee was preceded in death by his son, Hayden Losee, his father, James Cameron, his mother, Linda Johnson, father-in-law, Wyatt Odom and mother-in-law, Gracie Mae Odom.

Mr. Losee is survived by his wife, Sara Odom Losee of Bonifay, FL; three brothers, Doug Losee and wife Gail, Damen Losee, and Shannon Losee and wife Jennifer; two sisters, Kristy Maxwell and husband Joe and Sheila Austin; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.