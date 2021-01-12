Locke-Sims obit

Shirley A. Locke-Sims, age 75 of Chipley, Florida passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Washington Health and Rehab Center in Chipley, Florida.

Shirley was born on April 11, 1945 in Chipley, Florida to Charlie Lee Locke and Eunice Corbin Locke. A lifelong resident of the panhandle, Shirley was a dedicated RN. She was very passionate about her career and preferred the fast-pace of the emergency room. Shirley was of the Mormon faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Charlie and Eunice Locke; sister: Mary Nell Grantham.

She is survived by her children: Brian Keith Callaway of Chipley, FL and Shirley Loiuse Goff (Eddie) of Chipley, FL; sister: Janice Hewett (Ronald Gary) of Bonifay, FL; brother: Charley Edward Locke (Judy) of Chipley, FL; grandchildren: William Eddie Goff III (Katie), Cameron Lee Goff, Eric Daniel Callaway; great-grandchild: Noah Peyton Goff.

A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 1PM on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Rock Hill Church Cemetery in Chipley, Florida with Bro. Joey Nichols officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.