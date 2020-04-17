Locke obit

Mr. Robert Ronnie Locke, age 71, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 16, 2020 at his home.

He was born November 23, 1948 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Willie Henry Locke and Olie Jahaza Carter Locke. In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by two sisters, Opal Yates and Mary Nell Register.

Mr. Locke was survived by his wife, Ann Locke of Bonifay, FL; three sons, Jason Stanley and wife Luciana of Bonifay, FL, Steven Stanley and wife Shelli of Vernon, FL and Michael Woods of Bonifay, FL; four grandchildren, Wesley, Bradlee, Abbie and Adryanna; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life service will be held at a late date.