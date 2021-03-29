Local unemployment rate drops to 3.6% in February

Marianna, FL – The preliminary employment numbers released by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) show an unemployment rate of 3.6% in February 2021 for the 5-county region served by CareerSource Chipola (CSC). This decrease of 0.5% since January 2021 is indicative of the area’s ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The local unemployment rate for the area as a whole has mostly bounced back over the last year and currently sits a mere 0.1% above the rate from February 2020, just before the pandemic.

One of the most promising indicators of continued recovery is the increase in individuals interested in going or returning to work. Compared to just one month ago, the CSC region has seen 470 individuals enter or re-enter the labor force. “We continue to show improvement in the labor market in our region,” says CSC Executive Director Richard Williams. “We are seeing a slight increase in the actual labor pool in the region as well as seeing an increase in employment.”

Williams invites job seekers and potential job seekers to join the growing workforce by taking advantage of CSC’s services stating, “We know employers across our region are seeking qualified people, and we encourage those individuals that may have been sitting out due to COVID to come see us.”

In the last month, the number of employed individuals has grown by 652, while the number unemployed fell by 182. Williams hopes more local residents will join that number while helping CSC fill what he calls “some great jobs with some really good employers.”

Employment data is released monthly by DEO and is not yet seasonally adjusted.

CareerSource Chipola is a non-profit corporation providing job skill training and employment services in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington Counties. CSC works with multiple education facilities as well as state and local agencies to help our residents obtain and maintain employment as well as working with employers to help them find the workforce they need. The majority of CSC board members must come from the private sector.