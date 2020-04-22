Local man donates PPE

Max Shah, manager of the Shell Station in Chipley, recently donated 600 KN95 masks and 2,000 pairs of disposable gloves to our local healthcare and emergency workers here in Washington County.

“I just want to help our community out as much as I can,” stated Shaw. “I wish I could do more, but my funds are limited and going towards my co-workers payroll. I have to make sure to keep them paid and food on their table.”

Max says what he is doing is nothing that anyone else wouldn’t do in a time of need, and he hopes that others will also do what they can to help people out.