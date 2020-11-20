Local heroes honored

Friday morning Community South Credit Union honored five local healthcare professionals and first responders who have contributed to the welfare of the community. Winners were presented with a $500 cash prize as well as a $500 donation to a charity of their choice.

The winners were chosen from nominations provided by members of CSCU and were selected based on their dedication to the community in both a professional and personal capacity.

Winners:

Carl Bullock – CNA at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center

Donations are being made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Donnie Justice – Police Officer at Holmes County Sheriff’s Office

Donations are being made to: Holmes County Auxiliary Fund

Gynell Pettis-Hunter – Public Relations LT at Ponce de Leon Volunteer Fire and Rescue

Donations are being made to: Ponce de Leon Volunteer Fire and Rescue

Barnette Bell – Phlebotomist at Doctor’s Memorial Hospital

Donations are being made to: United Way for Holmes County

Brandy Hires – Nurse at Maxim Healthcare Services

Donations are being made to: Tri-County Community Council