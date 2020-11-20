Local heroes honored

Friday morning Community South Credit Union honored five local healthcare professionals and first responders who have contributed to the welfare of the community. Winners were presented with a $500 cash prize as well as a $500 donation to a charity of their choice.
The winners were chosen from nominations provided by members of CSCU and were selected based on their dedication to the community in both a professional and personal capacity.
Winners:
- Carl Bullock – CNA at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center
Donations are being made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital
- Donnie Justice – Police Officer at Holmes County Sheriff’s Office
Donations are being made to: Holmes County Auxiliary Fund
- Gynell Pettis-Hunter – Public Relations LT at Ponce de Leon Volunteer Fire and Rescue
Donations are being made to: Ponce de Leon Volunteer Fire and Rescue
- Barnette Bell – Phlebotomist at Doctor’s Memorial Hospital
Donations are being made to: United Way for Holmes County
- Brandy Hires – Nurse at Maxim Healthcare Services
Donations are being made to: Tri-County Community Council