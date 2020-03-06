Local girls claim top honors at Distinguished Young Women of Florida

After a week of excitement, learning and bonding with the other statewide representatives, three local girls competed at the Distinguished Young Women of Florida Scholarship program on Friday, February 28 at the Fort Walton Beach Civic Auditorium.

Ashtin Williams, a senior at Chipley High School received top honors at the Distinguished Young Women of Florida. Ashtin won the OVERALL Interview Award, was 1st Alternate in Scholastics and placed 2nd Alternate Overall to the Distinguished Young Woman of Florida.

Hannah Patton, a senior at Chipley High School was a TOP TEN state finalist.

Kiersten Gilmore, the Distinguished Young Woman of Vernon, Hannah Patton, the Distinguished Young Woman of Washington County and Ashtin Williams, the Distinguished Young Woman of Chipley, were awarded Congressional Service Awards from Congressman Matt Gaetz, for their excellence and service to their local communities.