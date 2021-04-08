Local credit union ranks 62nd most financially sound in United States

Community South Credit Union ($162 million) was recently ranked the 62nd most financially stable credit union in the country by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Panhandle Florida-based financial institution was measured against 1,727 credit unions above $100 million in assets using five metrics: member growth, average loans per member, net worth as a percentage of total assets, delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans, and return on average assets. (PPP loans were excluded from calculations).

“We are extremely honored to be ranked as one of the top credit unions in the country for financial stability and growth,” said CEO Jan Page. “Recognition like this gives me confidence that we’ve been doing right by our members, even during tough economic times like 2020, and establishing a strong foundation for the future.”

Community South was one of only three Florida-based credit unions to make the Top 100, with Campus USA (Jonesville, $2.3 Billion) ranking 29th and Florida Credit Union (Gainesville, $1.4 Billion) at 92nd.

Click here for the full list of rankings.