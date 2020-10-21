Local credit union CEO named “Professional of the Year”

Jan Page, President/CEO of Community South Credit Union (CSCU), has been awarded the 2019 LSCU Professional of the Year for Florida. The “Credit Union Professional of the Year” Award is awarded to an outstanding individual for his or her professional contributions to advance the credit union movement in their state and the nation.

Based in Chipley, Florida, Page has loyally served Community South as CEO since 2007. When she took on the role, the credit union had $43M in assets, and since then, her leadership has resulted in 300% growth. In July 2020 they reached the major landmark of $150M in assets with 3 branches and an operation center.

Page’s first passion is the professional growth of her staff. She spends countless hours devoted to increasing team member engagement and enhancing their professional development.

Page also has a strong enthusiasm for helping her community. She stated, “My commitment to our neighbors in every county that we serve is to provide education and sound financial options to the underserved so they can experience the feeling of self-sufficiency.”

Currently, Page serves on the board of the Credit Union Women Leadership Alliance, United Solutions Company, Gulf Coast Chapter of Credit Unions, and Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

The credit union has also been recognized year after year for marketing initiatives under Page’s leadership. In partnership with their marketing firm, The Pod Advertising, Community South has been awarded national Diamond Awards from the Credit Union National Association for branding, product campaigns, and the launch of the new “Reel” Money Kids Club, as well as an Emmy™ from the National Association of Television Arts & Sciences (Suncoast chapter).