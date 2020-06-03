Local COVID-19 cases

The Washington County Health Department (WCHD) announces additional cases of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington County. All individuals have been isolating and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The individuals and all contacts will be monitored by Washington County Health Department epidemiology staff to contain the spread of this disease. This totals 69 COVID-19 cases in Washington County with 41 of those being associated with a long-term care facility.

• 36-year-old female

• 65-year-old male

• 74-year-old female

• 65-year-old male

The Holmes County Health Department (HCHD) announces an additional case of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Holmes County. The individual is a 59-year-old female. She has been advised to isolate and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The individual and all contacts will be monitored by Holmes County Health Department epidemiology staff to contain the spread of this disease. This totals 25 COVID-19 cases in Holmes County.