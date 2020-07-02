Lloyd obit

Miss Deborah ‘Debbie’ Jean Lloyd, age 67, of Vernon, Florida passed away July 1, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

She was born April 1, 1953 in Mebane, North Carolina. Debbie was preceded in death by her father, William Alvis Lloyd, Sr. and one sister, Patti Cunningham.

Debbie is survived by her mother, Irma Lloyd of Milton, FL; four siblings, Vickie Hodges and husband Terry of Winston Salem, NC, Conni Carnley and husband Danny of Milton, FL, Bill Lloyd and wife Linda of Alexandria, VA and Tobatha Davis of Chipley, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Miss Lloyd taught at Vernon High School from 1975 until her retirement in 2011. She was an active member of Eastside Baptist Church in Vernon. Debbie, a crafty and giving person, shared her many talents lovingly in her community, with family, and her former students.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.