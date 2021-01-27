Little obit

Lavina Alice Faye Little of Marianna, Florida born November 2, 1939 died Monday, January 25, 2021 at Jackson Hospital.

With great sadness we announce the death of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a strong “determined to do things her way” woman.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Arlie Johnson, her husband of 42 years, Vernon O’Neal Little; two brothers, Hilton and Lloyd Johnson; her daughter, Anita Sutton and great grandson, Levi Bryant.

She is survived by her loving son, Marion McCroan and wife, Brenda; three grandchildren, Tillman McCroan and Michelle McCroan of Marianna, and Tiffany Sutton of Arizona; two great-grandchildren, Craig Phillips and Summer Dinisman.

Graveside funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Friday, January 29, 2021 at Marvin Chapel Free Will Baptist Cemetery in Marianna. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel will directing.