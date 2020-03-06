A Literature Chat, as an extension of a novel unit study of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”, will be hosted by Jiranda White, English I and English I Honors instructor at Chipley High School, on March 31 at 3 p.m. The purpose of the event is for students to achieve a deeper understanding about the ideas and values within the text.

In the Lit. Chat, participants will systematically question, evaluate issues, and articulate different point-of-views related to the book. The group conversation will support and engage participants in constructing meaning through disciplined analysis, interpretation, listening, and inquiry of the text.

Students are encouraged to register on eventbrite.com to participate in this meaningful occasion. All participants will receive extra credit for attending and participating in the activity. If students cannot attend due to transportation, they may interact via classroom conference call.

Following the intellectual discussion, refreshments will be served by the Chipley High School Culinary Students.