Lipford obit

Leola Lipford, 94, of Marianna, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Marianna.

She was a native of Alford born to Leonard Griffin and Della Mayo Griffin. She has lived in Jackson County her entire life and was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lipford was preceded in death by her husband, R.G. Lipford; daughters, Kathy Slaine, Agnes Barnes and Sue Harrison.

She is survived by three sons, Gary Lipford, Derward Lipford and Donnie Lipford; one daughter, Paula Cole; twelve grandchildren and several great grand children; sisters, Dorothy Golden and Arthie Bauldree.

Graveside funeral services will be Monday, December 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Riverside Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.