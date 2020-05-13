Limited re-opening of the Washington County Public Library System

Per the Governor’s Executive Order 20-112, all Washington County Public Library System (WCPL) locations will re-open to the public at 25 percent capacity in stages beginning Wednesday, May 13, 2020, with limited hours of operation.
Limited hours to the public will allow for enhanced cleaning and continued monitoring of social distancing accommodations. The main library will be closed one hour before opening and one hour before closing to accommodate the need for cleaning, shelving, and other related tasks. Branches will be closed 30 minutes prior to opening and closing. Computers will be set up for social distancing and computer time will be limited to 1 hour per person, per day.
Opening date, limited hours of operation for each library location, and number of patrons allowed per facility at one time are listed below:
- Main Library- 1444 Jackson Avenue in Chipley, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020
- Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
- Number of patrons allowed at this facility at one time- 14
- Sam Mitchell Library- 3731 Roche Avenue in Vernon, on Monday, May 18, 2020
- Hours of Operation: Monday and Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Friday 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Number of patrons allowed at this facility at one time- 5
- Sunny Hills Library- 4083 Challenger Boulevard in Sunny Hills, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020
- Hours of Operation: Tuesday and Wednesday 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Number of patrons allowed at this facility at one time- 4
- Wausau Public Library- 1607 2nd Avenue in Wausau, on Monday, May 18, 2020
- Hours of Operation: Monday 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Number of patrons allowed at this facility at one time- 1
- Due to square footage at this location, entrance will be by appointment only, please call 850-638-1314 to schedule your visit