Limited re-opening of the Washington County Public Library System

Per the Governor’s Executive Order 20-112, all Washington County Public Library System (WCPL) locations will re-open to the public at 25 percent capacity in stages beginning Wednesday, May 13, 2020, with limited hours of operation.

Limited hours to the public will allow for enhanced cleaning and continued monitoring of social distancing accommodations. The main library will be closed one hour before opening and one hour before closing to accommodate the need for cleaning, shelving, and other related tasks. Branches will be closed 30 minutes prior to opening and closing. Computers will be set up for social distancing and computer time will be limited to 1 hour per person, per day.

Opening date, limited hours of operation for each library location, and number of patrons allowed per facility at one time are listed below: