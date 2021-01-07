Library news

Chipley Library status is looking like Spring.

Thanks to Hurricane Sally, the library in Chipley took in over six inches of water in September. Insurance adjusters, contractors, and crews have been doing their part to bring the library back to a safe place for our books and patrons. The carpet has been removed, the damaged walls have been replaced, and now they are replacing the tile that was continuing to pop up. While continuing to offer library services in other locations, there is no place like home. Like you, we anxiously await the library to be open!

A NEW reminder of all that YOUR library offers to your community:

Copy services and Fax services

Computers with internet access

and free WiFi is also available.

ALL Branches are COVID-19 conscience and request that masks be worn at all times.

Your friendly staff from the library in Chipley are located at the other libraries all over Washington County, thanks to Hurricane Sally.

Renae had the bookdrop from the Chipley library placed at the Annex on South Boulevard to return your books.

Thank you for your continued support and encouragement while we continue to provide library services to this wonderful community we call home.

Sunny Hills Public Library, 4083 Challenger Blvd., Sunny Hills — 850-773-3588; hours: Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (closed for lunch from 12-1)

Sam Mitchell Public Library, 3731 Roche Ave., Vernon — 850-535-1208; hours: Monday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (temporarily open) Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (closed for lunch from 12-1)

Wausau Public Library, 1607 2nd Ave., Wausau — 850-638-2532; hours: Monday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (closed for lunch 12-1), Wednesday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (closed for lunch 12-1)

The Youth Services Department is providing shelf-stable meals in the back part of the Vernon Library

to any child under the age of 18.

Pick up at the Sam Mitchel Library in Vernon on Tuesday – Thursday from 9 am – 5:30 pm. Just remember that we do close for lunch from 12 – 1pm.