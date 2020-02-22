Lewis obit

Mrs. Sheila Ann Lewis, age 70, passed away February 16, 2020 in Bartow, Florida at Bartow Healthcare and Rehab Center.

She was born September 6, 1949 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Mrs. Lewis was preceded in death by her father and step-mother, Johnny and Lorene Roberts, her mother, Pauline Williams Roberts, her husband, Roger Dale Lewis, one sister, Linda Seley and two brothers, Max Roberts and Billy Ray Roberts.

Mrs. Lewis is survived by one daughter, Sheila Pauline Thompson; two grandchildren, Jennifer Gainey and Steven Tyler Gallion; four grandchildren, Gabriella Teck, Selina Teck, Pedro Teck and Katie Proper; one sister, Elisa Gail Deming and husband Mike; three brothers, Lonnie Wayne Roberts, Johnny Mack Roberts and Clay Neal Roberts; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.