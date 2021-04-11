Lewis obit

Mrs. Myrtle Mae Lewis, age 92, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 10, 2021 at her home.

She was born September 14, 1928 in Holmes County, Florida, to the late Jesse Benjamin Lewis and Veleta Sarah Brackin Lewis.

In addition to her parents, Myrtle was preceded in death by one son, Billy Golden, three sisters, Irene Leggett, Katherine Bullock, and Faydean Hodge and three brothers, Vander Lewis, Verlon Lewis, and Virgil Lewis.

Mrs. Lewis is survived by two sons, Jimmy Golden and wife Carolyn of Dothan, AL and Kenneth Golden of Rosemary Beach, FL; three daughters, Sarah Joan Golden of Bonifay, FL, Sandra Blocker and husband Robert of Okahumpka, FL and Sheryl Maddox of Summerfield, FL; two brothers, Vernon Lewis and wife Athalone of Bonifay, FL and Valton Lewis and wife Carol of Gainesville, FL; 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Rev. Brandon Thorn officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at Bethlehem Baptist Church.