Vicky Sue Leve, formerly Vicky Sue Fuller, age 62 of Chipley, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, December 17, 2020 after a brief illness.

Vicky was born December 28, 1957 in Tampa, Florida to Dean L. Leve and Leonda Wilson. Vicky loved nature and the outdoors, but especially the white sandy beaches of North Florida where she enjoyed collecting sea shells. She will be remembered as the most wonderful Mother anybody could ask for and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her father: Dean Leve; brother: Michael Leve.

She is survived by her children: Greyson Dean Fuller, Samantha Mae Fuller; mother: Leonda Barron; sister: Debbie Pope (Tom); brothers: Zoel Baron, Danny Leve (Mary); father of her children: Chester Fuller; grandchildren: Sidney Mae Bostron, Carter Bostron; many beloved nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

“Listen for the wind

You’ll hear me calling

Step out in the rain

You’ll feel me falling

Touch the snow

I’ll melt in your hand

Stare straight into the sun

You’ll see me if you can

I’m always there with you

Even when I’m not near

So listen to the wind

I’m calling you dear”

-Vicky Sue Leve-