LEPC to hold virtual meeting

The Emerald Coast Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will hold a virtual After Action Conference on Thurs., June 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. (Central Time) to discuss the results of the virtual Tabletop Exercise/Facilitated Discussion held on June 8.

For participation information, contact LEPC staff at 850-332-7976, ext. 225 or LEPC@ecrc.org

The Emerald Coast Local Emergency Planning Committee is staffed by the Emerald Cost Regional Council, a regional entity providing professional technical assistance, planning, coordinating, and advisory services to local governments, state and federal agencies, and the public to preserve and enhance the quality of life in northwest Florida.