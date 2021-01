The Holmes County Legislative Delegation will hold their annual pre-session meeting:

Friday, February 12th, 4-6pm CST, Bonifay Elementary School, 307 North Avenue, Bonifay, FL

The Washington County Legislative Delegation will hold their annual pre-session meeting:

Friday, February 19th, 1-3pm CST, Washington County BOCC, 1331 South BLVD, Chipley, FL

For additional information, contact Representative Drake’s office at (850) 951-0547.