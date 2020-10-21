Legal Services of North Florida presents free virtual legal clinic on housing

Tallahassee, FL. – Legal Services of North Florida, Inc. (LSNF) will be hosting a Justice on the Block Clinic, also known as a free legal help clinic, on October 22, 2020 online. This clinic will be held via Zoom for the public from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 pm. To 6:00 p.m.). Qualified clients will receive legal help from an LSNF attorney on their housing related questions. Some legal issues may include the CDC Moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, COVID-19 Related Housing issues, Landlord/Tenant Disputes, and more. Participants need to have access to any documents/relevant information related to their legal question with them. Participants can connect to the clinic at the link below and will need to be prepared to wait up to 30 minutes or longer to speak with an attorney.

WHAT: Justice on the Block Clinic

WHO: Legal Services of North Florida

WHEN: Tuesday, October 22, 2020, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: bit.ly/JOTBOct22