Leavins obit

Mrs. Shirley Ann Leavins, age 72, of Ponce de Leon, Florida, passed away November 1, 2020 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

She was born June 10, 1948 in Prosperity, Florida.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Lamar Leavins, her father, Washington D. ‘Jack’ Powell; her mother, Josie Lee Callahan Hall, two brothers, Bucky Powell and Charles Powell, one sister, Yvonne Jacobson.

Mrs. Leavins is survived by one son, James Allen Leavins of Westville, FL; two daughters, Amanda Collins of Ponce de Leon, FL, and Rebecca Day Edgar of Fountain, FL; three brothers, Roger Dale ‘Bill’ Powell, Jackie Ray Powell, and Dale Powell and wife Linda, all of Ponce de Leon, FL; ten grandchildren, James, Dakota, Shyann, Channing, Wyatt, Daisy, Destiny, Josie, Justin, and Ashtian; five great-grandchildren, Eli, Payslee, Joshua, Ford, and Blake; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.