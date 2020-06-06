Lawrence obit

Vivian Thelma Lawrence, 82, of Grand Ridge, FL died June 5, 2020 at Jackson Hospital.

She was lifelong residence of Jackson County and she retired from the Jackson County School Board with over 20 years of service.

Mrs. Lawrence was preceded in death by parents, Lollie and Oliver Robinson; daughter, Teresa Ann Lawrence; husband, Godfrey Lawrence; brother, Coy Robinson; and sister, Barbara Tidwell.

She is survived by daughter, Lisa Brown and husband, Neal; son, Ricky Lawrence and wife, Lisa; brother, Jack Robinson; sister, Ruth Roberts; grandchildren, Lance Burdeshaw and wife, Jade; Tiffany Blighton and husband, Lance; Meghan Beauchamp and husband, Wiley; Kayla Duncan and husband, Chris; great-grandchildren, Noah, Elleigh, and Everlee Burdeshaw, Taylor and Audrey Blighton, Fenton Beauchamp, and Haley Duncan; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and honorary children (and you know who you are).

Funeral service will be 10 A.M., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.