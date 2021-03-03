Last call for Florida Fish Art Contest entries

The deadline is fast approaching for the 2021 Art of Conservation™ Florida Fish Art Contest, hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). This contest is open to youth in grades kindergarten through twelfth grade from across the globe. The deadline to enter is March 31 – start your entry today!

Students from Florida can win top honors, international recognition and prizes while learning about fish, fishing and aquatic conservation. The Art of Conservation inspires young people to get involved in the great outdoors and ignites a passion to become lifelong activists for the natural world.

To enter, artists create an original illustration of their chosen fish from the Official Fish List. Students in fourth grade and above should also submit a one-page creative writing piece based on the habitat conservation needs of their species. Artwork and essays will both be judged and awarded.

Winners will be awarded in four grade categories, K-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Entries must be sent by Wednesday, March 31. Judging will occur in April and winners will be announced in May.

For more information about the Florida Fish Art Contest, contact Laura Rambo Walthall at 850-488-0520 or Laura.Walthall@MyFWC.com.