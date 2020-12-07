James W. Lash, 91 of Marianna, Florida, passed away quietly Friday, December 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He had been suffering from a brief illness, but it was not Covid related.

He was born to William and Lille Mae Lash in Sasser, GA on August 1, 1929. He grew up in Dawson, GA, and lived there until his marriage in 1948. James then joined the Army and served as a medic in a MASH unit during the Korean War. After serving his time, he returned home and moved to Marianna, FL with his wife, Catherine Bentley Lash; to start his home. He began his career in the automotive parts industry as a Sales Representative and later promoted to Sales Manager for Tri-State Automotive Warehouse. He loved his job, co-workers, and the customers he worked with, and met on the road. He finally retired at the age of 77.

James loved spending time with his family doing the things he loved such as camping, fishing, boating, traveling, and big family cookouts. He loved cooking ribs for his grandchildren and family, and always made a big production out of his masterpiece. He loved traveling with his wife, and most often would include his children and grandchildren on his trips. Family was his heart. He was also a passionate Florida State University fan. He loved those NOLES and tried not to miss a game.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Canada Lash and Lillie Mae Lash.

James is survived by his wife, Catherine Bentley Lash of 72 years; children, Debbie Lash Lollie (Ronald) of Grand Ridge, Robert (Bob) Lash of Miami Beach, FL, Terry Michael Lash (Brandi) of Foley, AL; three grandchildren, Christy Brockett (Reid), Keegan Lollie (Kristen), and Destiny Lash; five great-grandchildren, Raigan Tidwell, Abigail Tidwell Wilkinson (James), Bryce Ray, Gracie Ray, and Bentley Lollie Brockett; one great-great-grandchild, Baby Wilkinson, due in May 2021; two sisters, Sara Ard of Warner Robins, GA, Brenda Dennerd (EY); three brothers, Calvin Lash (Linda) of Colorado Springs, CO, Don Lash (Wanda) of The Villages, FL, and Charles Lash (Linda) of Savannah, GA. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews whom he loved dearly.

Funeral Services will be Thursday December 10, 2020. Due to the seriousness of Covid-19, and protecting our mother, we have elected to have a small private graveside service. Interment will follow at Riverside cemetery with Bro. David Sheppard officiating. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. A possible “Celebration of Life” is in the thoughts for a later date.

In Lieu of flowers those wishing may make memorial contributions to Covenant Hospice, 4540 Lafayette Street Suite G, Marianna, Fl. 32448