Laramore obit

Dalilah V. Laramore, age 88, of Marianna, FL, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020.

Dalilah was born in Brighton, CO, on April 26, 1932 to the late Norberto and Ena Valadez. She was raised in Colorado and served our country in the U.S Navy – joining the service with her sister, Ann in 1951. During this time she met her future husband and father of her children, the late, Julian Laramore.

Dalilah worked in finance, but her beloved job was being a mother and “Grandma D”. She loved working with her hands, sewing, crafting, puzzles, gardening, and cooking. She learned the art of southern cooking from her mother-in-law, the late, Lillian Laramore. Dalilah will always be remembered for her kind and nurturing way as a mom, grandmother, and friend. Her top priority in life was tending to her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Ann Valadez Jergensen.

Dalilah is survived by her brother, Ronald N. Valadez of Port Orchard, Washington; children, Lynn Laramore of Ashland, Oregon, Craig Laramore and Dean Laramore of Marianna, and Byron Laramore of Vancouver, Washington; three grandchildren, Michelle Heredias, Lucas Laramore, and Ashlee Dean Laramore; two great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, in Lipford Cemetery with Pastor Allen Biggs officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family would like to thank the staff at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center for the love and kindness shown to Dalilah. Their commitment to care is appreciated and will never be forgotten.