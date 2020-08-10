Laramore obit

Lawrence Dean Laramore passed away on August 7, 2020 to be with his Lord at the age of sixty.

Dean was born on June 5, 1960 to the late Dalilah and Julian Laramore. He earned his bachelor’s degree in communications and marketing from Florida State University. He loved Bobby Bowden and the Florida State Seminoles.

Dean could best be described as a friend. He had an easy smile and always found a way to build a connection with anyone he encountered. Through his work at BNP Media, Dean built friendships across the country. Outside of his work friends, Dean always found a friend at the golf course. He deeply valued friendships and he made an impact on each of his friends.

Dean also cared deeply for his family. He was an outstanding father, brother, uncle, and son. He was accepting, encouraging, and supportive of the people he loved. Dean and his daughter, Ashlee, had an incredible bond. They shared a love of golf, sports, and being outside. Ashlee will miss many things, but one of them is the text exchange that always occurred before Tiger teed off.

Graveside funeral service will be 10 am Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Lipford Cemetery with Pastor Allen Biggs officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.