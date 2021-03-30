LaPlant obit

Gene Ellis LaPlant

Feb. 24, 1955 – Mar. 25, 2021

Gene Ellis LaPlant passed away on March 25, 2021.

He is preceded in death by his parents Raleigh and JoAnne LaPlant.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years Peggy, his daughter Heather (Chris), sons David (Desiree) and Michael (Katrina), multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also leaves behind 3 brothers, Greg (Marji), Keith (Sandy), John (Loreen).

Gene enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting his guns and playing darts while drinking a cold beer.

A memorial service will be held at a later time. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.