Lansford obit

Ronald “Bobby” Lansford, age 70, of Alford, FL passed from this life on April 14, 2020 at his home.

He was born on February 4, 1950 in Houston, TX to Robert Roland Lansford and Annie Beth (Stevenson) Lansford.

Along with his parents Bobby is survived by his son, Scott Matthew Lansford, step-father, David Marcum, his chosen family, Dena Reagan, Aaron Adams, Steven Brown, Kayla Rupp, Angie and Barton Cox, Cherish Goodwill and his dog Tyler.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.