Langford obit

Kenneth Michael Langford, age 75, died on April 3, 2020 at his home.

He was a lifelong resident of Westville, Florida. Born September 16, 1944 to Ruth Russell and Leroy Langford. Kenny was also lovingly nurtured by his grandmother Frances Stafford Russell. From the side of her apron strings, he learned about wash pots, squawking hens, corn cribs, forbidden moonshine and to respect the quiet sanctity of radio baseball broadcasts. His observation of Tiny Granny’s meticulously planted spring garden led to a deep respect for farming, a love of nature and most especially, the love of all God’s creatures. We’ll not soon forget his talent for telling stories about his cows, horses, and those beloved dogs. He gave us joy and made us laugh. Would that our time on his porch could have been longer.

Kenneth is survived by his former spouse, Nancy Langford, and their three children: Lynn Langford of Weston, Florida, Lesley Hatfield and husband Shan of Westville, Florida, and Michael Lucas (Luke) Langford of Freeport, Florida. Six surviving grandsons: Lyle and Landon Zucker, Mason and Carson Langford, Davis and Hank Hatfield. Two surviving nieces: Candace Fenn Jones and Kim Fenn Lewis, daughters of his predeceased sister, Sandra Langford Reeves.

A private graveside service and burial will be held at Campground Cemetery, Westville, Florida.