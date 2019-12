Lane snapper will close Dec. 13-31 in Gulf of Mexico state waters. This closure is consistent with a similar closure in Gulf federal waters and is being done at the request of federal fishery managers. The closure is a result of information indicating the federal quota has been exceeded.

To learn more about the closure, visit Fisheries.NOAA.gov/bulletin/recreational-and-commercial-harvest-lane-snapper-federal-waters-gulf-mexico-will-close.