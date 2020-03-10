Mary Lane, age 94 of Panama City, Florida, went to sleep in Jesus on March 8, 2020 at Asbury Place Assisted Living Facility in Pensacola, Florida.

Mary was born on November 6, 1925 in Warren, Arkansas to Henry Edwards and Millie Gertrude Jones Corker. Mary enjoyed interior decorating, sewing, and fishing. She was of the Seventh Day Adventist faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband: Willie J. Lane.

She is survived by her daughter: Mary Saladin and husband Clifford of Panama City, FL; son: Perry Lane and wife Rose of Sunny Hills, FL; grandchildren: Bryan Conroy of Ellijay, GA, Richard Conroy and wife Teresa of Panama City, FL; great-grandchildren: Julia Lewis (Alex) of Panama City, FL, Lydia Conroy of Raleigh, NC, Larry Pyne (Sariah) of Las Vegas, NV, Courtland Pyne of San Antonio, TX, Dixie Trotter of Sunny Hills, FL, Ashton Kirkland of Chipley, FL.

Graveside services will be held at 3 PM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Wausau, Florida with Pastor Bill Gager officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.