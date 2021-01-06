Lane interruption notice

The City of Chipley Public Works Department will be closing a portion of the south bound lane of Hwy. 77 at the intersection of Hwy. 77 & Hwy. 90 for water line repairs on January 13th beginning at 8:00 P.M. until repairs are completed.

Work will be weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. This is a night time work zone and drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through the work zone. Please watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Any questions please call Public Works at 850-638-6346.