Kathleen Suzette “Cassie” Land, age 57 of Bonifay, passed from this life on January 19, 2021 at her residence.

Cassie was born on January 17, 1964 in Bossier City, Louisiana to William Avery Kicklighter and Kathleen Martiel Ferguson. She was of the Christian faith and enjoyed crafting, cleaning, and going to the beach. Her greatest joy was her family whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Kathleen Pollock; brother: Wayne Douglas Gray; sister: Sherridale Scott.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jeff Land of Bonifay, Florida; father: William Avery Kicklighter (Barbara) of Plant City, Florida; daughter: Ashley Morey of Bonifay, Florida; three sons: Tyler Land (Angela) of Bethlehem, Florida, Austin Land (Stephanie) of Bonifay, Florida; Zach Land of Bonifay, Florida; one sister: Debra Lightsey of Plant City, Florida; three brothers: Rhett Kicklighter of Ozark, Alabama, John Avery Kicklighter of Lakeland, Florida, Alan Kicklighter (Dawn) of Plant City, Florida; ten grandchildren: Maci, Adalyn, Paige, Nathan, Brylee, Kensie, Sawyer, Tripp, Gavin, and Anna; beloved dog: Tank; numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends from 2-4PM Friday, January 22, 2021 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in her memory to www.aspca.org.