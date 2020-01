Chipley’s Lady Tigers hosted the Malone Lady Tigers in girls basketball on Thursday, January 23. Chipley won by a final score of 54-17.

Scoring for Chipley were: Watson 6, Thurman 8, Hargrove 12, Waters 2, Ashcroft 2, Brown 14, Cooper 9, Shaffer 1.

Scoring for Malone were: Smith 3, Webber 6, Sherman 8.